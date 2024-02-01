Purandeswari sounds poll bugle, criticise ‘hereditary politics’ in Andhra Pradesh

February 01, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari on February 1 (Thursday) sounded the poll bugle at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and launched a scathing attack on the “hereditary politics” in the State.

Ms. Purandeswari inaugurated BJP election offices in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State in a virtual mode from Bhimavaram on February 1 (Thursday). The newly inaugurated office at Bhimavaram would serve as the party’s election office for Narsapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Blowing a conch as a symbolic gesture, she said that the BJP had geared up to face the elections.

“There is no space for hereditary politics in the BJP,” she said in an oblique reference to APCC president Y.S. Sharmila and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim for legacy of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reedy. “Other parties might have the tradition of son taking over the reins from his father, but the BJP recognises the hard work of the cadre,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said that the YSRCP rule was filled with “vengeance and destruction”. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy started his tenure with the demolition of Praja Vedika. His government went on demolishing temples. The government is slapping atrocity cases against those who question. The YSRCP has no moral right to organise the Sadhikara Yatra. The BJP cadres have to take up the responsibility of voicing against the anti-people rule,” she said.

“Andhra Pradesh would remain a State without capital. The TDP and YSRCP claim that the Central government has not been cooperating. They have forgotten that the Centre had released ₹2,500 crore for the construction of capital city even before the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for it was prepared,” she pointed out.

The BJP State president said the Centre had allocated ₹400 crore for Vashistha Varadhi at Narsapur. “The Centre is bearing the entire expenditure after announcing the Polavaram project as a national project. The project was delayed three years during the TDP rule, and has completely taken a backseat during the YSRCP rule due to reverse tendering. The YSRCP government owes an explanation to the people on houses constructed for the poor. The government, except pasting its stickers on the Central government schemes, has done nothing for the people,” she said.

Special Category Status

Referring to the Ms. Sharmila’s comment that the latter would fight for the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Purandeswari said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had agreed to the special package as the Centre had made it amply clear that the granting SCS to the State was not possible. “The TDP, Congress and YSRCP are blaming the BJP for their failures,” she said.

To a question, she said that the The BJP-JSP alliance was intact as of now and that the BJP leadership would take a decision on the alliances at an appropriate time.