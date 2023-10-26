ADVERTISEMENT

Purandeswari should convince Centre to launch an inquiry into liquor scam, says suspended YSRCP MLA

October 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali

Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy addressing a round-table conference in Nellore on Thursday.

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party State president Daggubati Purandeswari to convince the Centre to order a comprehensive probe into the liquor scam allegedly perpetrated by the ruling YSRCP in the State.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said, ‘‘It is not enough for the State BJP chief to come before the media and talk about the massive liquor scam. It is the BJP which is in power at the Centre. It is for her to impress upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the need for an in-depth probe by Central investigation agencies like the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate. Submission of memoranda will not suffice.“

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had parted ways with the YSRCP after he was placed under suspension for alleged cross-voting in the MLC elections from MLA quota and switching over to the TDP, added that it was a known fact that credit or debit cards were not being accepted for making payments at retail liquor shops as the payments were siphoned off illegally to benefit senior YSRCP leaders who were allegedly behind the distilleries. No Goods and Services tax had been paid on such transactions, he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US