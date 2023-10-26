Purandeswari should convince Centre to launch an inquiry into liquor scam, says suspended YSRCP MLA

October 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party State president Daggubati Purandeswari to convince the Centre to order a comprehensive probe into the liquor scam allegedly perpetrated by the ruling YSRCP in the State.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said, ‘‘It is not enough for the State BJP chief to come before the media and talk about the massive liquor scam. It is the BJP which is in power at the Centre. It is for her to impress upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the need for an in-depth probe by Central investigation agencies like the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate. Submission of memoranda will not suffice.“

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had parted ways with the YSRCP after he was placed under suspension for alleged cross-voting in the MLC elections from MLA quota and switching over to the TDP, added that it was a known fact that credit or debit cards were not being accepted for making payments at retail liquor shops as the payments were siphoned off illegally to benefit senior YSRCP leaders who were allegedly behind the distilleries. No Goods and Services tax had been paid on such transactions, he charged.

