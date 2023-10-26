HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Purandeswari should convince Centre to launch an inquiry into liquor scam, says suspended YSRCP MLA

October 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy addressing a round-table conference in Nellore on Thursday.

Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy addressing a round-table conference in Nellore on Thursday.

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party State president Daggubati Purandeswari to convince the Centre to order a comprehensive probe into the liquor scam allegedly perpetrated by the ruling YSRCP in the State.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said, ‘‘It is not enough for the State BJP chief to come before the media and talk about the massive liquor scam. It is the BJP which is in power at the Centre. It is for her to impress upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the need for an in-depth probe by Central investigation agencies like the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate. Submission of memoranda will not suffice.“

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had parted ways with the YSRCP after he was placed under suspension for alleged cross-voting in the MLC elections from MLA quota and switching over to the TDP, added that it was a known fact that credit or debit cards were not being accepted for making payments at retail liquor shops as the payments were siphoned off illegally to benefit senior YSRCP leaders who were allegedly behind the distilleries. No Goods and Services tax had been paid on such transactions, he charged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.