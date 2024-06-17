GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Purandeswari requests ECI to invite Elon Musk to attempt hacking EVMs

Published - June 17, 2024 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Elon Musk

Elon Musk | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, in a post on X, requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to invite X owner and Tesla, Inc. founder Elon Musk to India to attempt hacking the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). None has so far succeeded in hacking the EVMs, she observed.

Ms. Purandeswari was reacting to the concerns raised by Mr. Musk about the security of EVMs. “We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,” Mr. Musk had said, prompting former Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar to clarify that the EVMs in India were custom-designed and secure.

