GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Purandeswari promises to seek funds for modernisation of three canals in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram MP inspects paddy and various horticulture crops that were inundated for over a week due to the heavy inflow of water into the three canals during the Godavari flood

Published - August 03, 2024 06:48 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Saturday assured to strive for funds from the Central government for modernisation of Erra Kaluva, Kovvada Kaluva and Tadipudi canals to prevent inundation of land under these canals in Gopalapuram Assembly constituency of East Godavari district.

Mr. Purandeswari inspected paddy and various horticulture crops that were inundated for over a week due to the heavy inflow of water into the three canals during the Godavari flood in the mandals of Devarapalli and Gopalapuram.

In an interaction with the farmers, Ms. Purandeswari directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for the modernisation of the three canals to prevent crop loss during floods. Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju, East Godavari BJP district president Bommala Dattu and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.