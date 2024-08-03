Purandeswari promises to seek funds for modernisation of three canals in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Saturday assured to strive for funds from the Central government for modernisation of Erra Kaluva, Kovvada Kaluva and Tadipudi canals to prevent inundation of land under these canals in Gopalapuram Assembly constituency of East Godavari district.

Mr. Purandeswari inspected paddy and various horticulture crops that were inundated for over a week due to the heavy inflow of water into the three canals during the Godavari flood in the mandals of Devarapalli and Gopalapuram.

In an interaction with the farmers, Ms. Purandeswari directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for the modernisation of the three canals to prevent crop loss during floods. Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju, East Godavari BJP district president Bommala Dattu and other officials were present.