Purandeswari lashes out at YSRCP for ‘failing’ to develop A.P. despite huge Central assistance

July 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has failed to develop Andhra Pradesh despite the huge assistance and cooperation extended by the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleges Daggubati Purandeswari.

Addressing the media after taking charge as BJP State president on July 13 (Thursday), Ms. Purandeswari launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP.

“The Union government’s support can be witnessed in the developmental works such as improving road network, implementation of promises made under the A.P. Reorganistaion Act, and release of MGNREGS funds. The YSRCP government has hardly done anything to put the State on the development path,” she said.

“In fact, development has suffered in the State. There are flight of industries and investors such as the Lulu gruop. The government is not in a position to clear the bills of contractors amounting to ₹40,000 crore. Law and order collapsed. There is no safety for women and children in the State. The kidnappers staying put in the house of a ruling party MP shows how bad the law and order situation is in the State,” Ms. Purandeswari said.

She alleged that the State government was diverting the funds released by the Centre so glaringly, forcing the sarpanches to hit the road seeking funds due to their panchayats.

The Centre released about ₹12,000 crore for the Polavaram project, and yet the progress was tardy, she alleged. The railway projects too were delayed due to the inaction of the State government, she said.

“The Utilisation Certificates are not being submitted properly. Details of R&R package for the Polavaram project are not being submitted,” she alleged.

“Polavaram is a national project. If you (YSRCP government) cannot execute it, let the Centre do it,” she said.

When asked whether 10 months was sufficient to gear up the party for the general elections, Ms. Purandeswari said, “It is not sufficient even if you give 10 years for the political parties. I will work in coordination with party leaders and workers.”

BJP national executive member N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, former State president Somu Veerraju, and general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy were present.