Purandeswari is an opportunist without any ideology, alleges Gidugu Rudraraju

April 20, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The former APCC chief, who will be crossing swords with the BJP leader in Rajamahendravaram LS seat, accuses her of not being committed to any single party or region in the State

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Former APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP State president and alliance candidate for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, is an opportunist who ditched the Congress party during troubled times, alleges her opponent in the fray and former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rudraraju said, “The Congress party had given Cabinet Minister post to Ms. Purandeswari. However, she left the Congress in search of greener pastures when the party was struggling in Andhra Pradesh.”

“Ms. Purandeswari has contested from various Lok Sabha seats. She is not committed to any party or region in Andhra Pradesh. She is an opportunist without any ideology,” Mr. Rudraraju alleged.

Referring to the book, ‘Oka Charitra - Konni Nijalu’, authored by Ms. Purandeswari’s husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, the Congress leader said, “The book explains the role of Ms. Purandeswari in the plot against TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.”

Mr. Rudraraju said that the Congress party deserved the credit for developing the airport in the city and setting up the Adikavi Nannaya University.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

