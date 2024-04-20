GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Purandeswari is an opportunist without any ideology, alleges Gidugu Rudraraju

The former APCC chief, who will be crossing swords with the BJP leader in Rajamahendravaram LS seat, accuses her of not being committed to any single party or region in the State

April 20, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Former APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Former APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP State president and alliance candidate for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, is an opportunist who ditched the Congress party during troubled times, alleges her opponent in the fray and former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rudraraju said, “The Congress party had given Cabinet Minister post to Ms. Purandeswari. However, she left the Congress in search of greener pastures when the party was struggling in Andhra Pradesh.”

“Ms. Purandeswari has contested from various Lok Sabha seats. She is not committed to any party or region in Andhra Pradesh. She is an opportunist without any ideology,” Mr. Rudraraju alleged.

Referring to the book, ‘Oka Charitra - Konni Nijalu’, authored by Ms. Purandeswari’s husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, the Congress leader said, “The book explains the role of Ms. Purandeswari in the plot against TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao.”

Mr. Rudraraju said that the Congress party deserved the credit for developing the airport in the city and setting up the Adikavi Nannaya University.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.