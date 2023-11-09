Purandeswari hails Supreme Court guidelines on early disposal of criminal cases involving MPs, MLAs

November 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari hailed the issue of guidelines by the Supreme Court on November 9 for an early disposal of criminal cases pending against the MPs and MLAs.

Ms. Purandeswari said in a message on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that she was happy that the apex court took a serious note of the “inordinate delay” in the completion of trial of cases involving the MPs and MLAs during its hearing of the Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay V/s Union of India case.

The BJP leader said she was elated because the above guidelines and directions to the High Courts to take necessary steps for effective monitoring of such cases came against the backdrop of her recent letter to the Chief Justice of India, wherein she appealed to bring a slew of criminal cases pending against YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and his “partners in crime, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” to a closure within six months in view of the likelihood of they delaying the trial by misleading investigations and threatening witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.