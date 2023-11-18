Purandeswari demands judicial probe into Dalit youth suicide in Kovvuru

November 18, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

BJP Andhra Pradesh president D. Purandeswari on Saturday demanded an inquiry by a High Court sitting judge into the suicide of a 21-year-old Dalit, Bonta Mahendra, following his alleged illegal detention by the Kovvuru town police in East Godavari district.

Mahendra was kept in the police station allegedly without registering a case in connection with a clash over a YSRCP’s flexi banner erected at Dommeru village.

Ms. Purandeswari, accompanied by BJP supporters, consoled the family members of Mahendra, who consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment on November 15.

Later, addressing mediapersons at Dommeru, she demanded that a probe into the suicide should be done by a sitting High Court judge. ‘‘We will also lodge a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for the probe,” she said.

