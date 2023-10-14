Purandeswari dares Jagan Mohan Reddy government to reveal names of proprietors of liquor manufacturing companies 

October 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari dared the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to reveal the names of the proprietors of the companies manufacturing liquor in Andhra Pradesh (AP) by Saturday evening, alleging that most of them were taken over by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders through intimidation and coercion.

She said the government and YSRCP leaders’ claim that only 18.70% of the population were consuming liquor was false.

It was evident from the findings of the National Family Health Survey and CRISIL, which pegged the percentage of those consuming liquor at 23.50% (1.29 crore) and 34.50% (1.80 crore) respectively out of a population of 5.31 crore.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari said as per the BJP’s conservative estimate, around 80 lakh people consume liquor and they spend not less than ₹200 each per day, generating approximately ₹57,600 crore annual revenue for the State exchequer.

The YSRCP leaders and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself should clarify on what basis they asserted that liquor sales have come down, she demanded, and insisted that liquor was freely available not only at belt shops but also at houses.

Ms. Purandeswari questioned why digital payments were not being accepted at liquor shops when even a push cart vendor was getting paid through platforms like PhonePe. Clearly, the intention was to send the huge amounts of cash to ‘Tadepalli palace’ (CM camp office), she alleged.

Further, Ms. Purandeswari said the liquor being sold in AP contained harmful substances causing kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, pancreatitis etc. which were ultimately causing death.

There has been a staggering 25% spurt in the number of such cases in hospitals. The presence of some hazardous chemicals in liquor was established by Chennai-based SGS Laboratory.

According to a study done by CRISIL, AP has the highest consumption of liquor followed by Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The AP BJP chief went on to say that Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had the courage to seek CBI inquiries into TDP leader Paritala Ravi’s murder and alleged corruption in Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) project and clear the air of apprehensions.

She sought to know why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not rope in the CBI to probe a whole lot of scandals if he and his government had not done anything wrong.

Ms. Purandeswari said her party has absolutely nothing to do with former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

The BJP had condemned the manner in which Mr. Naidu was arrested as it was replete with procedural lapses. As far as Mr. Naidu’s alleged involvement in the skill development scam and other cases was concerned, it was for the judges to decide, she quipped.