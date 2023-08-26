Purandeswari condemns nominations to TTD Trust Board 

August 26, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has commented through social media platform on August 26 that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy once again proved that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board is a ‘political rehabilitation centre’.

The nomination of P. Sarat Chandra Reddy, who is allegedly involved in the liquor scam in Delhi, and scam tainted Ketan Desai, former president of the Medical Council of India, as members of the TTD Board emphasizes the fact that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not believe in it (Board)‘s sanctity and of the temple.

The BJP condemns these nominations, Ms. Purandeswari stated in her message to which she attached a letter sent by CMO to Special Chief Secretary (Endowments), wherein it is mentioned that the CM desired Mr. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Mr. Desai and 22 others to be appointed as members of the TTD Board.

