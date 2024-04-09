ADVERTISEMENT

Purandeswari condemns fake news on Muslim reservations 

April 09, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari condemned a fake news report in which she was quoted as expressing her intention to cancel the Muslim reservations if the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance came to power.

She appealed to the Muslim community not to believe the above report by pointing out that the BJP’s motto had been Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and it was natural that such attempts would be made to damage the party’s image.

Ms. Purandeswari said she was being trolled on social media by posting the said report to show the BJP in poor light ahead of the general elections.

