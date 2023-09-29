Purandeswari calls for strengthening the BJP at the booth level in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari has called upon the district party presidents to strengthen the party at the booth-level.

As Ms. Purandeswari arrived at the railway station by Vande Bharat Express on her maiden visit to Tirupati district on September 29 (Friday), the party leaders extended her a grand reception with a huge garland.

She was on her way to Rajampeta for a private function, along with former Rajya Sabha member Durga Ramakrishna, when she spoke to the field-level workers for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said any party that remained strong at the booth and mandal levels would be able to easily reach out to the voters. She appealed to the district party presidents B. Chandrappa (Tirupati) and Jagadeeswara Naidu (Chittoor) to stay in touch with the people at the grassroots. She wanted them to take the achievements of the Union Government to the masses.

BJP cultural wing president G. Gopinath Reddy, dharmic cell convener A. Munikrishnaiah Yadav and BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary K. Kavitha were among those who greeted her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.