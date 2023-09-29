HamberMenu
Purandeswari calls for strengthening the BJP at the booth level in Andhra Pradesh

Any party that remains strong at the booth and mandal levels will be able to easily reach out to the voters, says Purandeswari

September 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP State president D. Purandeswari being welcomed by party workers during her visit to Tirupati district on Friday.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari being welcomed by party workers during her visit to Tirupati district on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari has called upon the district party presidents to strengthen the party at the booth-level.

As Ms. Purandeswari arrived at the railway station by Vande Bharat Express on her maiden visit to Tirupati district on September 29 (Friday), the party leaders extended her a grand reception with a huge garland.

She was on her way to Rajampeta for a private function, along with former Rajya Sabha member Durga Ramakrishna, when she spoke to the field-level workers for a while.

She said any party that remained strong at the booth and mandal levels would be able to easily reach out to the voters. She appealed to the district party presidents B. Chandrappa (Tirupati) and Jagadeeswara Naidu (Chittoor) to stay in touch with the people at the grassroots. She wanted them to take the achievements of the Union Government to the masses.

BJP cultural wing president G. Gopinath Reddy, dharmic cell convener A. Munikrishnaiah Yadav and BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary K. Kavitha were among those who greeted her.

