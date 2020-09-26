Purandeswari appointed BJP national general secretary

VIJAYAWADA

26 September 2020 22:50 IST

She had joined the party ahead of bifurcation in March 2014

Daggubati Purandeswari has been appointed national general secretary of the BJP six-and-a-half years after she joined the party.

She was one of the eight national general secretaries appointed by party president J.P. Nadda on Saturday.

She had earlier represented the Congress from the Bapatla and Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituencies, and had served as Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Human Resource Development.

It took Ms. Purandeswari sheer hard work and perseverance to climb up the ladder in the BJP, which she joined in March 2014 in the run-up to the bifurcation of the State.

The turbulence that had set in the Congress party due to its support to bifurcation prompted her to join the BJP, which did not make secret of its stand in favour of bifurcation either.

In the due course, Ms. Purandeswari was appointed BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge. She had since been working in that capacity. She had unsuccessfully contested as BJP candidate in the Rajampet and Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituencies.

Ms. Purandeswari’s entry into the BJP was facilitated by its senior leader M. Venkaiah Naidu (now Vice-President).

BJP A.P. affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar was appointed national secretary from Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Y. Satya Kumar, a native of A.P., who was personal secretary to Mr. Venkaiah Naidu till he became the Vice-President and had served the party as in-charge of Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was retained as the party’s national secretary.