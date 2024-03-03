Purandeswari alleges poor implementation of Centre’s decisions on BC welfare in Andhra Pradesh

March 03, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that the decisions taken by the Modi government at the Centre for the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs) are not being implemented in totality in the State even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders are making tall claims to have improved the living standards of the communities.

Addressing the BJP cadres after welcoming some industrialists and leaders of various parties from Chittoor, Krishna and NTR districts into the party’s fold here on March 3 (Sunday), Ms. Purandeswari said that her father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao was committed to the uplift of the BCs and had introduced several welfare schemes.

“After NTR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who has spared a thought for the welfare of BCs and done justice to them. The OBC Commission would not have got the legal sanctity on the lines of the SC Commission had Mr. Modi not overlooked the need for it,” she said.

The Central government provided tuition fee exemption to BC students in the IITs under the OBC quota, and 27% reservation for those hailing from the communities in Sainik Schools, and did a whole lot of other things that brought a change in their lives. she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government spoke impressively about the socio-economic empowerment of the BCs but did little for them.

BJP State general secretary B. Siva Narayana and others were present.