Purandaradasa Aradhanotsavam at Tirumala, Tirupati from Monday

The mega-musical event, planned at both Tirumala and Tirupati, is organised by the Dasa Sahitya Project, one of the several propagation arms of the TTD

Purandaradasa, the ‘Sangeetha Pitamaha’ of Carnatic music, will be remembered on the occasion of his Aradhana Mahotsavam to be conducted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) from January 31 to February 2.

The mega-musical event, planned at both Tirumala and Tirupati, is organised by the Dasa Sahitya Project, one of the several propagation arms of the TTD.

‘Haridasa Ranjani’ will be conducted at Annamacharya Kalamandiram, Tirupati from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 31, where Dasa Bhajans will be conducted and religious discourses delivered. The series of programmes at Asthana Mandapam, Tirumala, includes Dhyanam, Nagara Sankeertanam, community Bhajan and discourses by pontiffs.

According to Dasa Sahitya project-special officer P.R. Ananda Theerthacharyulu, rich tributes will be paid at Sri Purandaradasa statue located at Alipiri on Feb 1, followed by Brundaganam (group rendition) at Tirumala Vaibhavotsava Mandapam at 6 p.m. The concluding event will be held at Tirumala Asthana Mandapam on Feb 2.