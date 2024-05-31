Punters bet big on candidates and parties as exit poll is awaited in Andhra Pradesh

At a time when the election and police authorities are busy making arrangements for the smooth counting of the votes polled in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, on June 4, punters are betting big on political parties and candidates.

As per the intelligence reports, big bets are being placed especially in the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

Punters are placing stakes on winning chances of candidates from many key constituencies. Debates on the victory of their favourite candidates are going on a high pitch at public places.

NRIs, students, farmers, labourers, businessmen, women, doctors, techies, aqua traders, bullion traders, employees of private and government organisations and even petty vendors are reportedly placing bets, as per a senior police officer from the intelligence wing.

Voters are eagerly waiting for the exit polls which will be out after the final phase of polling on June 1.

As per intelligence reports, punters are organising betting by calculating various factors such as rural voting percentage, senior citizens, women voting, voting by first-time electors, votes polled in urban areas from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and caste equations.

“My friend had placed a bet of ₹10 lakh on which party would form the government. Many have put stakes ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹15 lakh on the poll results,” says an aquaculture trader hailing from Undi in West Godavari district.

“Realtors who pin high hopes on regaining the good days for their business are betting big on the poll results. A builder has placed a bet of ₹25 lakh on the winning chances of a political party,” says a realtor from Kankipadu in Krishna district on the condition of anonymity.

People settled in Telangana are also anxious about the poll results. Many of them are placing bets, says a retired teacher who is living with his son at Malakpet in Hyderabad.

Political analysts are discussing the likely outcome of the manifestos of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and NDA, poll promises made by the leaders, welfare schemes announced by the parties, and winning chances of the candidates.

Stakes run into crores on the winning chances of political parties and key candidates and formation of the new government, say punters.

“Silent voting in rural areas is a cause of worry for the political parties. Almost all the candidates have their fingers crossed as the counting day is nearing,” says Satyanarayana, a farmer from Enikepadu in Krishna district.

People are also discussing the SC, BC and minority voting, winning chances of the political parties and outcome in the key constituencies.

