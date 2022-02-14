Punnur buoyed as Justice Ramakrishna Prasad assumes charge as A.P. HC judge

He is among even newly-recommended judges by Supreme Court Collegium

Residents of Punnur broke into celebrations on Monday as Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, who hails from here, assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge.

Justice Ramakrishna Prasad is among the seven newly-recommended judges by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Born to G. Gandhi Chowdary and Vijaya Lakshmi on May 28, 1964, Justice Ramakrishna Prasad has been working as an Advocate on Record in the Supreme Court since 2000 and also practised in Delhi High Court. Since 2017, he has been serving as Standing Counsel for Rajya Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV.

Having argued the A.P. High Court cases in the Supreme Court in the past, Justice Ramakrishna Prasad pleaded on behalf of the Hyderabad Official Liquidator for the Government of India. He served as Special Advocate for the Nagaland Government in the apex court for Nagaland-Assam border disputes cases.

Education

Justice Ramakrishna Prasad did his primary schooling at Loyola Public School in Nallapadu near Guntur. He completed his 12th from Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad and B. Com from Andhra Vidyalaya College of Arts and Commerce in Hyderabad while he did his LLB from AC College, Guntur, and LLM from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur district.

He served as Standing Counsel for the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, several A,P, Government entities and argued for Andhra, Sri Venkateswara, Acharya Nagarjuna and other universities.