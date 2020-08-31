Andhra Pradesh

Punnami Garuda seva in ekantham

The TTD has resolved to observe the monthly Punnami Garuda Seva scheduled for September 2 in ekantham (private). The decision was taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, festivities relating to the festival will be carried out at Ranganayakula Mandapm inside the hill temple where Lord Malayappa shall ride his favourite Garuda Vahanam between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Donation

In a munificent contribution, an ardent devotee from Visakhapatnam Kaki Govinda Reddy on Monday donated ₹1 crore to the TTD Nitya Anna Prasada (free meals) Trust. A demand draft for the amount was presented to TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy at his camp office in Tirumala.

