Punjab media team awestruck by infrastructure at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh

Members of the media team from Punjab watching a sophisticated wheelchair made at a plant in Sri City in Tirupati district, during their visit on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 15 journalists from Punjab were visibly awestruck by the infrastructure available at Sri City in Tirupati district.

The media team visited the industrial zone on Tuesday as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme launched by the Union Government to promote and celebrate India’s cultural vibrancy.

Sri City’s Media and Public Relations head C. Ravindranath, who welcomed the team and ushered the members to the various industrial units, explained how Sri City stood out as a true manifestation of ‘Make in India’ in diverse sectors. The visitors were explained about Sri City’s contribution towards substituting imports by significantly multiplying exports and also in changing the economic landscape of the backward region.

The journalists watched the state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment, hospital beds, shell chairs, comfort chairs and sophisticated wheelchairs made at the Belgium-owned Vermeiren India Rehab Private Limited and interacted with its Managing Director Syed Riaz Qadri on the global demand for his products.

200 companies

“We learnt that 200 companies from different countries have improved people’s lives and empowered women in the region. It is indeed an enriching experience for us”, a member of the media team acknowledged.

Women in workforce

Rajesh Bali, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Officer based in Jalandhar, who led the media team, noted the surprisingly-large share of women in the total workforce and the industrial region’s contribution of $2 billion in terms of export since inception.