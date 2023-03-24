Punitive action taken in undemocratic manner, say suspended YSRCP MLAs in Andhra Pradesh

March 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy have faulted the party leadership, claiming that they were suspended in an ‘undemocratic manner’.

The ruling party, on Thursday, suspended four MLAs after of its defeat in the polls for an MLC seat.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that he had been keeping away from the party activities for two months after his phones were tapped as he raised the unresolved civic issues and pressed for funds in various fora.

“The punitive action was taken in an undemocratic manner without issuing show-cause notice, in violation of the norms set by the Election Commission (EC),” said Mr. Sridhar Reddy. He sought the intervention of the EC and legal action against the YSRCP leadership.

The suspended MLA said that he would intensify stir and press for resolving various civic issues in his constituency.

Meanwhile, his brother Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy joined the TDP and vowed to strive for the TDP’s victory in Nellore district in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Referring to the charges levelled by the YSRCP leadership that a sum of ₹15 crore each had changed hands which led to the cross-voting by the four MLAs in the MLC election, Mr. Sridhar Reddy asked on what basis five opposition party legislators including four MLAs, who won on the TDP tickets in 2019, had switched loyalties.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that he felt relaxed after being suspended from the YSRCP. Finding fault with the style of functioning of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that the party leadership had taken ‘suicidal steps’ by meddling in Udayagiri, a safe MLA seat for the party.

“I am upset over the punitive action as I had sailed with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy when the latter was in the opposition. I object to the way the party in-charge of Udayagiri Assembly constituency was changed. Let us see who wins the next election,” said Mr. Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy .

“The dissatisfaction among the YSRCP MLAs against the leadership is growing. The party leadership lacks human approach,” he said, adding he would decide on his next course of action after holding a meeting with his followers in Udayagiri.

Questioning the way the YSRCP suspended him, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who was a Minister in the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s Cabinet, asked, “Why was notice not issued, seeking explanation? How can the party infer that I have cross-voted as the MLC elections was held through secret ballot?”.