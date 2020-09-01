Punitive action against 6 policemen in Prakasam

Three SIs hauled up on charges of corruption

Punitive action was initiated against six police personnel on Monday following allegations of corruption and misbehaviour with public were made against three of them.

While Dornala sub-inspector Sk.Abdul Rahman was placed under suspension on the orders of South Coast Zone Inspector General J. Prabhakar Rao by Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, “departmental major penalty” was served on Kumarole SI S.Mallikarjuna Rao and Gudluru SI Y. Panduranga Rao who had already been brought to the district headquarters under Vacancy Reserve(VR), following inquiry into charges of corruption and rude and inappropriate behaviour with the public.

Criminal action would be taken, if necessary, after further probe, the SP said.

The SP also transferred District Special Branch field-level staff K. Vivek Kumar(Chirala Rural), S.A. Rahman(Kandukur) and M.Venkateshwarlu (Ongole Taluka). Punitive action was taken against them for “negligence, poor performance, indiscipline and failure to provide timely inputs on law and order”.

The SP said a close watch was being maintained on police stations across the district and stern action would taken after inquiry. The SP wanted the public to inform the police control room about any such incident through WhatsApp at 9121102266.