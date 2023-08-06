HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punganur violence reflects deteriorating law and order in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

The personal war between TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has led to a law and order situation, says the Congress leader

August 06, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Congress leader Chinta Mohan interacting with people during a door-to-door campaign at MR Palle Circle in Tirupati on Sunday.

Congress leader Chinta Mohan interacting with people during a door-to-door campaign at MR Palle Circle in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Chinta Mohan on August 6 (Sunday) said that the Punganur violence clearly reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Addressing the media after visiting the Jeevakona and MR Palle localities in Tirupati, the former Union Minister deplored the Punganur violence that left several party cadres of the TDP and the police personnel injured.

“The personal war between TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has led to a law and order situation. Mr. Naidu should have undertaken his tour in Chittoor district in a peaceful manner, but he instigated the cadres to pelt stones at the police,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan.

The former MP said that it was unfortunate that the police were being blamed for vandalism in Punganur. “The police are helpless and are under political pressure,” he said.

“During his 45 years of political career and 14 years as the Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu has cheated the people with false promises and lies. His statement that he would bring the Godavari waters to Rayalaseema is ridiculous. He had stopped the move to bring Kandaleru reservoir waters to Chittoor town,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

The Congress leader deplored that neither the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) nor the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had condemned the violence in Manipur, and their hypocrisy over the welfare of minorities remained exposed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.