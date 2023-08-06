Punganur violence reflects deteriorating law and order in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

August 06, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Congress leader Chinta Mohan on August 6 (Sunday) said that the Punganur violence clearly reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Addressing the media after visiting the Jeevakona and MR Palle localities in Tirupati, the former Union Minister deplored the Punganur violence that left several party cadres of the TDP and the police personnel injured.

“The personal war between TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has led to a law and order situation. Mr. Naidu should have undertaken his tour in Chittoor district in a peaceful manner, but he instigated the cadres to pelt stones at the police,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan.

The former MP said that it was unfortunate that the police were being blamed for vandalism in Punganur. “The police are helpless and are under political pressure,” he said.

“During his 45 years of political career and 14 years as the Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu has cheated the people with false promises and lies. His statement that he would bring the Godavari waters to Rayalaseema is ridiculous. He had stopped the move to bring Kandaleru reservoir waters to Chittoor town,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

The Congress leader deplored that neither the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) nor the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had condemned the violence in Manipur, and their hypocrisy over the welfare of minorities remained exposed.