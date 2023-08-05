Punganur violence: Chandrababu Naidu hurling abuses at security forces out of frustration, says police officers’ association

August 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) have alleged that the Punganur violence is pre-planned.

Addressing the media here on August 5 (Saturday), association president J. Srinivas Rao claimed that the police unearthed the conspiracy by recovering weapons, bullets, stones and sticks from the vehicles present at the TDP’s meeting venue.

Those involved had conspired to create a law and order problem, and they carried weapons, bullets, sticks and stones in their vehicles for TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow, the APPOA leaders alleged.

Mr. Srinivas Rao said that though 50 policemen had suffered injuries in the attack, the force maintained restraint and saved the lives and properties of the villagers.

“The TDP national president is fighting against the police, resorting to attacks and hurling abuses against the security forces in frustration. Who is Mr. Naidu to demand that a Deputy Superintendent of Police be stripped of his uniform,” Mr. Srinivas Rao questioned.

Association treasurer M. Soma Sekhar Reddy and Vijayawada president M. Somaiah lauded Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy for controlling the mobs and prevented them from entering Punganur town.

Association vice-president K. Nagini demanded that DGP K.V Rajendranath Reddy ensure that all those involved in the attack were brought to book.

