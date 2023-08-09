HamberMenu
Punganur violence: A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy trying to frame TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in false cases, alleges Atchannaidu  

The YSRCP government has registered a case against Chandrababu Naidu as part of its politics of witch-hunting, but the ruling party will pay a price for cracking down on democratic voices, alleges TDP State president Atchannaidu

August 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to intimidate party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by having a case booked against him for allegedly sparking tension during his visit to the Annamayya and Chittoor districts, but he could not be stopped from exposing the government’s failures.

In a press release on August 9 (Wednesday), Mr. Atchannaidu said it was a shame to implicate Mr. Naidu in false cases, and warned that there would be a reaction to the oppression.

He insisted that it was the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)-backed hooligans who had launched an attack on Mr. Naidu’s convoy. “But, instead of bringing those culprits to book, the police registered a case against Mr. Naidu as part of the YSRCP’s politics of witch-hunting,” he alleged.

The proceedings initiated against Mr. Naidu reflected the sense of insecurity that crept into Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mind as his ineptitude was being laid bare.

“How can the YSRCP cadres be allowed to organise rallies after Mr. Naidu’s schedule has been duly submitted to the police?” Mr. Atchannaidu questioned, and dared the government to book as many cases as possible, by asserting that the YSRCP would pay a price for cracking down on democratic voices.

