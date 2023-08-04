ADVERTISEMENT

Punganur violence: 50 policemen injured, says Chittoor Superintendent of Police

August 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Miscreants resorted to stone-pelting, besides carrying sticks, lethal weapons, and stones in their vehicles, says Superintendent of Police Rishant Reddy

K Umashanker
Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on August 4 (Friday) termed the violent incidents on the outskirts of Punganur as painful.

Addressing the media after calling on the injured policemen at the Government Hospital at Punganur, he said that as many as 50 police personnel were injured, 13 of them critically, in the clashes.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said as there was no police permission for TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to enter Punganur town, policemen numbering 400 were deployed on the bypass road and barricades were erected.

The SP said that the miscreants resorted to violence and stone-pelting, besides carrying sticks, lethal weapons, and stones in their vehicles.

He said those responsible for the attack on the police and setting fire to two police vehicles would be identified and arrested.

Bandh today

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders called for Chittoor district bandh on Saturday, to condemn the TDP activists’ attack on the YSRCP cadres.

