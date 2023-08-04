HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punganur violence: 50 policemen injured, says Chittoor Superintendent of Police

Miscreants resorted to stone-pelting, besides carrying sticks, lethal weapons, and stones in their vehicles, says Superintendent of Police Rishant Reddy

August 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on August 4 (Friday0 termed the violent incidents on the outskirts of Punganur as painful.

Addressing the media after calling on the injured policemen at the Government Hospital at Punganur, he said that as many as 50 police personnel were injured, 13 of them critically, in the clashes.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said as there was no police permission for TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to enter Punganur town, policemen numbering 400 were deployed on the bypass road and barricades were erected.

The SP said that the miscreants resorted to violence and stone-pelting, besides carrying sticks, lethal weapons, and stones in their vehicles.

He said those responsible for the attack on the police and setting fire to two police vehicles would be identified and arrested.

Bandh today

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders called for Chittoor district bandh on Saturday, to condemn the TDP activists’ attack on the YSRCP cadres.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.