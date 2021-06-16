Punganur-Kadapa bus service launched

Wednesday was a day to cheer for the residents of Punganur municipality and the mandals of Chowdepalle, Somala, Kalikiri and Kalakada in Chittoor district on Wednesday with the inauguration of an APSRTC bus service between Punganur and Kadapa.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Chittoor) M. Bhaskar said the bus service from the newly opened depot at Punganur was launched covering the rural areas between Punganur and Kalikiri. The official said it was for the first that a direct bus to Kadapa from Punganur was operated. Prior to this, the people of several western mandals had to reach Madanapalle or Piler to reach Kadapa.

“After covering Chowdepalle, Somala, Kalikiri and Kalakada mandals, the service currently on pilot basis will join the regular Rayachoti-Kadapa road,” he said.

Though more than 60 bus services had been allotted to the new depot at Punganur, their full-fledged operation was not yet launched owing to the ongoing COVID lockdown. Once the lockdown restrictions ease out, additional bus services would be mooted between Punganur and Kadapa, the official said, adding that it would be very useful to the rural region, and help them avoid travelling to Madanapalle or Piler to reach their destination.