Punganur hospital will treat COVID-19 cases: Minister

CHITTOOR

22 May 2021 00:02 IST

100-bed COVID Care Centre also to come up

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy on Friday said the Government hospital at Punganur would be converted into 80-bed COVID hospital with oxygen and ventilator facilities in view of the increasing COVID cases in the western mandals.

Inspecting the hospital at Punganur, the Minister said steps to convert the hospital for COVID patients would be completed on a war-footing. As a parallel step, a 100-bed COVID Care Centre would also be set up in Punganur.

He said that in view of the large-scale return of the migrant families from the neighbouring States to the native places in several parts of the western mandals, COVID cases had been on the rise.

He said steps would be taken to set up more number of COVID Care Centres in the western mandals. The minister urged people to strictly follow the COVID guidelines in order to bring down the cases.