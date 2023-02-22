ADVERTISEMENT

Punganur-based industrialist seeks CBI inquiry into red sanders smuggling

February 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

B. Ramachandra Yadav submits representations to Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Punganur-based industrialist and Jana Sena Party former leader B. Ramachandra Yadav on February 22 (Wednesday) met Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam biosphere spread over the Rayalaseema districts.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Yadav said that the Union Minister had positively responded to the appeal. “I have brought it to the notice of the Union Minister that red sanders logs worth crores of rupees are being smuggled from the Seshachalam hills to foreign countries,” Mr. Ramachandra Yadav said and alleged that the State government had done nothing to protect the red sanders.

Mr. Yadav also submitted a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, seeking early completion of the Polavaram project. “Even as the Polavaram project was mooted three decades ago, it is yet to be completed,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During his meeting with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Mr. Yadav sought that the ‘Iconic Bridge’ on Sangameswara river in Nandyal district be converted into a barrage.

Mr. Yadav said that the Sangameswara barrage would augur well for the people of Rayalaseema districts by providing water for drinking and irrigation purpose, besides supporting a power generation unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US