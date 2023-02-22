Punganur-based industrialist seeks CBI inquiry into red sanders smuggling

February 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Punganur-based industrialist and Jana Sena Party former leader B. Ramachandra Yadav on February 22 (Wednesday) met Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam biosphere spread over the Rayalaseema districts.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Yadav said that the Union Minister had positively responded to the appeal. “I have brought it to the notice of the Union Minister that red sanders logs worth crores of rupees are being smuggled from the Seshachalam hills to foreign countries,” Mr. Ramachandra Yadav said and alleged that the State government had done nothing to protect the red sanders.

Mr. Yadav also submitted a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, seeking early completion of the Polavaram project. “Even as the Polavaram project was mooted three decades ago, it is yet to be completed,” he said.

During his meeting with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Mr. Yadav sought that the ‘Iconic Bridge’ on Sangameswara river in Nandyal district be converted into a barrage.

Mr. Yadav said that the Sangameswara barrage would augur well for the people of Rayalaseema districts by providing water for drinking and irrigation purpose, besides supporting a power generation unit.