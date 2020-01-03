Pulsus CEO calls for setting up of agro-economic zones

Pulsus Group CEO Srinubabu Gedela urged the State government on Friday to chalk out an action plan for the uniform development of all 13 districts in the State.

Dr. Gedela also suggested setting up of special agri-economic zones and special zones for promotion of fishing and industries based on the soil condition, availability of manpower and export opportunities in the respective regions.

Speaking to the media here, Dr. Gedela said that his group conducted a detailed survey in North Andhra, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions to offer the government suggestions regarding the benefits of a need-based approach and sustainable development.

“Many farmers would return to agriculture if it is made lucrative. Aggressive promotion of horticulture, medicinal plants and commercial crops would benefit farmers in many ways and help them generate good income in no time. Training in vertical farming, soil-less farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics and organic farming under the supervision of agriculture scientists and experts would benefit the farmers immensely. These steps would boost agro-based industries in identified areas of the State,” said Dr. Gedela, who hails from Srikakulam district.

“The government can create special agriculture economic zones in Amaravati region spreading across the Krishna-Guntur delta area, Vizinaagaram, Srikakulam and other districts. Removal of middlemen, construction of godowns and marketing facilities will make agriculture more profitable,” he added.

“Farmers will never surrender their lands for construction activity and industries if their soil turns into gold. The farmers of Amaravati region would not have surrendered 33,000 acres of land if agriculture in the area was profitable. The government should make it an agriculture hub if it wants to develop Visakhapatnam as an executive capital,” he said.

The Pulsus CEO urged the government to promote economic zones all along the coastal belt for promotion of fishing activity. “Many fishermen communities from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram migrated to Gujarat where fishing activity has been brisk for decades. All of them will return to A.P. when opportunities are available,” he said.

He also suggested establishment of more industries in Rayalaseema region as many barren lands are unfit for agriculture. “Anantapur is the best place for development of electronic clusters. Many ancillary industries can be promoted in and around the proposed Kadapa steel plant,” he said.