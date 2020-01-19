Pulse polio centres in Chittoor, Kurnool witness a brisk turnout

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta launched the Pulse Polio Immunization(PPI) drive at the Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendram (MAK) at Satyanarayanapuram locality here on Sunday.

The PPI programme, which commenced at 7.00 a.m., continued till evening at over 3,000 booths across the district, with the participation of medical, paramedical and Asha workers. In Madanapalle division, 98% of the target was achieved, said an official.

District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) Penchalaiah said that mobile parties were deployed at remote and forested villages and also at construction sites and fields so that the migrant children could be covered.

He said that the target by Sunday evening was achieved, covering over five lakh children. Those who were left out in the current drive would be covered through door-to-door programme in the next two days, he added.

Kurnool

The pulse polio drive arranged by the government here on Sunday was largely a success as many parents queued up to get their children the vaccine. Centres were opened across the district to make sure that parents have access to the vaccine in a hassle-free manner.

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, who took part in the immunization programme held at Venkataramana Colony in the city, said that the medical and health officials were asked to be vigilant, though there have not been any cases of polio since 2003.

In Kallur, MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy participated in the programme and called upon the people to make sure that their children received vaccines.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Narasimhulu, Additional DMHO Venkataramana, Joint collector-II Syed Khaja Mohiuddin, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner S. Ravindra Babu took part in the drive.