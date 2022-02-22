Pulse polio campaign in Vijayawada on February 27

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chief Medical Officer of Health Gita Bai has asked the health wing officials and staff to ensure that all the eligible children are covered in the pulse polio campaign set to be organised on February 27 in the city.

In a review meeting at VMC council hall, Dr. Gita said that all the ground level staff, route officers and officials concerned should reach out to the beneficiaries and administer polio drops.

Also, door to door survey should be conducted so that no child was left out in the immunisation programme.