Pulp factories in Chittoor ignoring collector’s decision on MSP, say mango farmers

May 29, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Mango farmers in Chittoor district are being handed a raw deal with pulp factories offering them a paltry ₹14 a kg instead of the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹19 fixed by the district collector early in May.

On May 10, Collector Sagili Shanmohan, after a meeting with representatives of pulp factories, announced that the predominant ‘thothapuri’ variety of mangoes would be given an MSP of ₹19 a kg. From mid-May, mango growers started harvesting the fruit in batches but were fetching a price below the specified one, according to sources.

Chittoor district has 1.5 lakh hectares under mango cultivation, having a projected production of over 5 lakh tonnes. Full-fledged harvesting of mangoes, meant for supply to about two dozen pulp factories in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, usually begins from the first week of June and lasts till mid-July.

Chittoor District Farmer-Producer Company Limited chairman and senior mango farmer Kothu Babu slammed the pulp factories for not honouring the collector’s decision. “On May 29, a pulp factory on the outskirts of Chittoor gave a farmer a price of ₹14 a kg. This is inhuman and sheer exploitation of the farmers’ helplessness. We recently brought this injustice to the notice of the collector, who again called a meeting a few days ago. But, the pulp-factory owners did not respond,” he said.

Some mango farmers said they would approach the collector once again to seek justice.

Discontent against ramp system

A group of mango farmers said that by arranging ramps (collection and loading points), the prospects of their seasonal business had been hit. “By posting volunteers at the ramps, the district administration is noting down details as to whom the farmers are supplying the mangoes and how much. We have every right to supply the produce to anyone we want...,” said Mr. Kothur Babu.

Meanwhile, gales and downpours in several parts of the Chittoor district, especially in the mango belt of Bangarupalem, Chittoor, Tavanampalle, Irala, and Puthalapattu mandals, over the past week heavily damaged the standing crop, causing losses of crores of rupees.