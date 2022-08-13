Pulmonologists played crucial role during COVID pandemic’

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice -Chancellor P. Syam Prasad said that pulmonologists played a crucial role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the APSA Conference 2022 being organised by the Association of Pulmonologists of SeemaAndhra at KL deemed to be University in Vaddeswaram on Saturday, Dr. Syam Prasad said that during the two years when COVID-19 shook the world, pulmonologists risked their lives on the frontline.

Director of Medical Education M. Raghavendra Rao, Nandigama MLA and pulmonologist M. Jagan Mohan Rao, KL Educational Foundation president K. Satyanarayana and others were present. Pulmonologists from across the State took part in the conference.