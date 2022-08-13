Pulmonologists played crucial role during COVID pandemic’

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 13, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice -Chancellor P. Syam Prasad said that pulmonologists played a crucial role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the APSA Conference 2022 being organised by the Association of Pulmonologists of SeemaAndhra at KL deemed to be University in Vaddeswaram on Saturday, Dr. Syam Prasad said that during the two years when COVID-19 shook the world, pulmonologists risked their lives on the frontline.

Director of Medical Education M. Raghavendra Rao, Nandigama MLA and pulmonologist M. Jagan Mohan Rao, KL Educational Foundation president K. Satyanarayana and others were present. Pulmonologists from across the State took part in the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app