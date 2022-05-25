Andhra Pradesh: Pull down all unauthorised hoardings, says Guntur Municipal Commissioner

Obtain prior permission or face action, she warns

Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, in a stern warning on Wednesday, said that all unauthorised posters, hoardings and banners would be pulled down. Action would be taken against individuals and organisations, including printing presses, for putting up such unauthorised hoardings, she said.

During a morning visit to various areas in the city, the Commissioner came across several banners and posters tied to utility poles as well as several unauthorised hoardings.

Ms. Keerthi said that those wanting to paste posters and banners should obtain prior permission from the Guntur Municipal Corporation to do so, failing which action would be initiated against them. Permission can be obtained from ward secretariats, she said, adding that the challans should be pasted on the posters or banners.

The Commissioner also visited areas in Donka Road and asked those constructing buildings not to dump construction material on the road.