Pulivendula will be transformed into a model city, says Jagan

Chief Minister launches developmental works worth ₹630 crore

The Pulivendula Assembly constituency will witness rapid development, and Pulivendula town will be transformed into a model city in the next three years, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Pulivendula after launching developmental works worth ₹630 crore, which included water grid, sports complex, cricket stadium, ring road, and a four-lane road.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who represents the constituency in the Assembly, observed that it had suffered a setback on the development front after the demise of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“The people of Pulivendula have been patronising my family for decades. With the blessings of God and the people, Pulivendula will soon be transformed into a model city,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He hoped that the legal hassles in grounding the water grid works would be cleared at the earliest.

Major projects

Prominent among the 25 developmental projects planned in Pulivendula were the City Centrum at a cost of ₹76 crore, ring road (₹98 crore), infrastructure development at Jagananna Mega Colony (₹154 crore), and drinking water scheme (₹140 crore).

As many as 299 villages in the constituency would be provided uninterrupted drinking water supply by taking up the ₹480-crore water grid, he said.

This apart, 250 overhead tanks and 2,000-km-long pipelines would be laid from the water projects to benefit 44,000 families in the constituency, the Chief Minister added.

Stating that the works on linking of the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti (GNSS) and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) had already been taken up at a cost of ₹5,000 crore, the Chief Minister said it was aimed at providing drinking and irrigation water to Rayachoti in Kadapa district, and Madanapalle, Tamballapalle, Palamaner, Piler, and Punganur in Chittoor district.

He further said that the works on Chitravati reservoir (₹3,000 crore) and balancing reservoir at Vempalle (₹1,100 crore) would be completed on a war-footing.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the sub-stations to supply power to 14 villages in Pulivendula constituency.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and district MLAs and senior party leaders were present.

Later, the Chief Minister left for the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya, where he paid homage to his father Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary.