Pulivendula police nab treasure hunter gang

The gang is suspected to be behind the Chagaleru Vinayaka idol theft

The Pulivendula police claimed to have solved the Chagaleru Vinayaka idol theft case with the arrest of gang of four suspected treasure hunters on Thursday.

After the Vinayaka idol went missing a fortnight back in Chagaleru village of Vemula mandal, falling under Pulivendula constituency, there was much furore across the State that was already witnessing a spate of desecration of idols.

However, it reportedly turned out to be the handiwork of a local hermit, identified as Sadguru Rama Maharshi Swamy, who allegedly hired four persons to bring the idol from the temple. “With the belief that the idol contained gems and diamonds inside it, the gang broke it and later dumped it on not finding anything,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pulivendula) E. Srinivasulu said.

Sri Hari and Khadarvali of Vempalli, Nagendra and Nagendra Prasad of Tadipatri were arrested and sent to remand. An SUV and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession.