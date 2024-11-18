Pulivendula man sentenced to five-year imprisonment for harrassing wife in the name of dowry

The Additional Assistant Sessions Judge’s court in Pulivendula sentenced a 38-year-old man to five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3.09 lakh for harassing and torturing his wife in the name of dowry.

The accused identified as Mohammad Rafi of Jandamanu Street in Pulivendula town married Reshma, daughter of Goodubayi Allabakash, of the same locality, in 2008 and received 22 tolas of gold and ₹2 lakh in cash as dowry. The couple have three children.

Mr. Rafi became addicted to alcohol and started harassing his wife to get additional dowry from her parents. He even physically attacked Ms. Reshma, allegedly with the tacit support of his parents. On February 1, 2018, the victim contacted her parents and expressed her decision to end her life, aggrieved by the continuous torture. The same night, she was found hanging to the ceiling of her home.

Based on the victim’s brother Habeebullah’s complaint, the police registered a case Cr.No.49/2018 u/s 498(A), 306 r/w 34 IPC and Sec 3 and 4 of DP Act and launched a probe. As the case came up for hearing on Monday, the judge K. Pratyusha Kumari delivered the verdict, sentencing Mr. Rafi to five years imprisonment and a fine of ₹3.09 lakh.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts and in distress can dial 100 for assistance.