Pulivarthi Nani lays foundation stone for old age home in Chandragiri

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of an old age home at Rangannagarigadda village in Chinnagottigallu mandal of his constituency here on Sunday.

The initiative was taken up by the family members of the village elder Siddarami Reddy for the benefit of the senior citizens left behind in the village, as their younger generations migrated outside in search of better livelihood. “There is nothing wrong with moving out in search of greener pastures, but I appeal to the migrant workers to keep a share of their hard-earned savings aside for serving their motherland,” he said.

Mr. Nani also appealed to the workers who have migrated elsewhere in search of livelihood to chip in to serve their hometown. He also thanked the benefactor Venkata Reddy for attempting to aid the senior citizens left alone.

Punganur TDP in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy, former Piler MLA G.V. Srinath Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member Ayodhya Rami Reddy and ISKCON Tirupati president Revati Ramandas were present.

