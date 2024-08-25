ADVERTISEMENT

Pulivarthi Nani lays foundation stone for old age home in Chandragiri

Published - August 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The initiative was taken up by the family members of village elder Siddarami Reddy for the benefit of senior citizens in Rangannagarigadda village

The Hindu Bureau

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani performs ‘Bhumi Puja’ for an old age home coming up at Rangannagarigadda village in Chinnagottigallu mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of an old age home at Rangannagarigadda village in Chinnagottigallu mandal of his constituency here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was taken up by the family members of the village elder Siddarami Reddy for the benefit of the senior citizens left behind in the village, as their younger generations migrated outside in search of better livelihood. “There is nothing wrong with moving out in search of greener pastures, but I appeal to the migrant workers to keep a share of their hard-earned savings aside for serving their motherland,” he said.

Mr. Nani also appealed to the workers who have migrated elsewhere in search of livelihood to chip in to serve their hometown. He also thanked the benefactor Venkata Reddy for attempting to aid the senior citizens left alone.

Punganur TDP in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy, former Piler MLA G.V. Srinath Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member Ayodhya Rami Reddy and ISKCON Tirupati president Revati Ramandas were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US