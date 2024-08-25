GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pulivarthi Nani lays foundation stone for old age home in Chandragiri

The initiative was taken up by the family members of village elder Siddarami Reddy for the benefit of senior citizens in Rangannagarigadda village

Published - August 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani performs ‘Bhumi Puja’ for an old age home coming up at Rangannagarigadda village in Chinnagottigallu mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani performs ‘Bhumi Puja’ for an old age home coming up at Rangannagarigadda village in Chinnagottigallu mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of an old age home at Rangannagarigadda village in Chinnagottigallu mandal of his constituency here on Sunday.

The initiative was taken up by the family members of the village elder Siddarami Reddy for the benefit of the senior citizens left behind in the village, as their younger generations migrated outside in search of better livelihood. “There is nothing wrong with moving out in search of greener pastures, but I appeal to the migrant workers to keep a share of their hard-earned savings aside for serving their motherland,” he said.

Mr. Nani also appealed to the workers who have migrated elsewhere in search of livelihood to chip in to serve their hometown. He also thanked the benefactor Venkata Reddy for attempting to aid the senior citizens left alone.

Punganur TDP in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy, former Piler MLA G.V. Srinath Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member Ayodhya Rami Reddy and ISKCON Tirupati president Revati Ramandas were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.