GUNTUR: 05 August 2021
Pulichintala project hydaulic gate washes away due to heavy discharge
Updated: 05 August 2021 09:32 IST
The incident took place at 3 am when the engineers were trying to lift the gate to a height of 4 feet.
A hydraulic operated gate at KL Rao Multi Purpose Irrigation project (Pulichintala) was washed away in the early hours of Thursday, August 5, 2021, following a massive discharge into the dam.
Senior irrigation officials said that the incident took place at 3 am when the engineers were trying to lift the gate to a height of 4 feet. The hydraulic operated gate no 16 was washed away due to massive surge. The engineers were trying to install an emergency gate.
