Puja special trains to Secunderabad, Tirupati from Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2021 20:15 IST

East Coast Railway (E Co R) has announced puja special trains to various destinations from Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly puja special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 p.m. on October 13, 20 and 27, to reach Secunderabad at 7 a.m. on the next day.

Advertising

Advertising

In the return direction, 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly puja special train will leave Secunderabad at 7.40 p.m. on October 14, 21 and 28 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.40 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle.

Train no. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly puja special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.15 p.m. on October 18 and 25 and on November 1 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 7.30 a.m.

In the return direction, 08584 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly puja special, will leave Tirupati at 9.55 p.m. on October 19 and 26 and on Novmber 2 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.20 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta.

Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly puja special train, will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on October 19 and 26 and on November 2 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7.10 a.m. In the return direction, 08586 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly puja special train, will leave Secunderabad at 9.05 p.m. on October 20 and 27, and on November 3 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

The railways have also announced festival special trains between Tata Nagar and Kacheguda via Simhachalam North and Duvvada railway stations.

Train no. 08197 Tata Nagar- Kacheguda weekly special train will leave Tata Nagar on Fridays and in the return direction, 08198 Kacheguda-Tata Nagar weekly special train will leave Kacheguda on Saturdays.

This special train will have stoppages at Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam North, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Krishna Canal and Guntur. This train will have 3rd AC- 4, Sleeper Class -11, General Second Class – 4 and Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches – 2.

Passengers have been asked to make use of the special trains services.