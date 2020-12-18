Puja performed for erecting crest gates at Polavaram spillway

Officials of the Polavaram project, Megha Engineering Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and BEKEM performed puja on Thursday for erecting crest gates in the spillway.
Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu, Superintending Engineer M. Nagireddy, MEIL general manager A. Satish Babu and BEKEM director Kali Prasad participated in the ritual.
A total of 48 arm girders, weighing 36 tonnes each, will be arranged to the trunion beams to fix the gates.
The works were going on as per schedule and the project would be completed by December next, the officials said.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhakar Babu said all the 48 gates would be erected by May next year.
“As today is an auspicious day, arrangements have been made to fix the gate at 45th beam,” said Mr. Nagireddy.
“Erection of gates is a major part in constructing the national project. We will complete it in time with the cooperation of MEIL and BEKEM personnel,” said Mr. Sudhakar Babu.
Hydraulic cylinders would be used to lift the gates, and the cylinders were being imported from Germany, said MEIL manager Murali.
Polavaram project Executive Engineer Adireddy was present.
