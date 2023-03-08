Pugmark of tigress rekindles hopes of reunion with cubs in Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh

March 08, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - ATMAKUR (NANDYAL DIST.)

Hopes have brightened for the reuniting of the four young tiger cubs rescued in Nandyal with their mother, after officials reportedly found pug marks of the tigress close to where the cubs were found, on Wednesday.

Nagarjunasagar Tiger Reserve (NSTR) Field Director Srinivas Reddy told The Hindu that the process of attempting to reunite the cubs with their mother has already begun.

“We found the pug marks and other traces of the lone tigress’s movement in the territory. We are confident of taking the cubs closer to the mother to see if she accepts them and takes them along with her into the forest,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

Deputy Director Alen Chong Teron and his team have been toiling for the past two days to trace the movements of the tiger by monitoring 40 camera traps and by deploying a large number of forest staff.

Forest Department officials said this was the best option and once reunited, there will not be any more fears of the cubs not developing their hunting skills or losing valuable nutrition from mother’s milk.

We will only send the cubs to a zoo as a last option if all efforts to reunite them with their mother fail, officials said.