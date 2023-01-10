Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy visits Srisailam temple

January 10, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy presented silk clothes to Bhramarambha and Mallikarjuna Swamy, the presiding deities at Srisailam temple, during his official visit to the devasthanam on Monday and spent some time on the temple premises after the darshan.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Puducherry MLAs AKD Armugham, KSP Ramesh, Dakshinamurthy, and Lakshmikanth. He was given an official welcome at Bhramarambha Guest house at Srisailam led by Nandyal ASP R. Ramana. At the Rajagopuram the visiting dignitaries were given a traditional welcome by the priests. The visitors were honoured with Veda ashirvachanam and seshavastram and memmentoes of the presiding deities were given.