Pubs in city meet safety norms: Fire Department

Following the deadly incident in a pub in Mumbai, the district fire department authorities inspected the pubs and shopping malls on Saturday where New Year celebrations are expected to take place.

Led by regional fire officer Niranjan, personnel inspected the pubs in the PVP Square and the Trendset shopping malls in the city.

Officials found that barring minor issues, firefighting equipment was in place.

“In the aftermath of the Mumbai incident and in view of the New Year celebrations we have inspected the fire safety arrangements at the pubs. They are already equipped with safety systems but there are minor issues like the placement of extinguishers, the arrangement of walkways and others. We have instructed them to rectify them and ensure that firefighting equipment is visible to everyone,” Mr. Niranjan said.

Trained staff

We asked the managements to rope in more trained staff for quick response, he said.

The officials also asked the managements to provide smoke management system, exit signboards, route maps, power backup systems, portable extinguishers, fire fighting team and standby fire tender in case of large participation of public during the celebrations.