‘Publish White Paper on funds spent to control COVID’

The TDP has demanded that the State government publish a White Paper on the expenditure incurred on the COVID-19 control measures.
Party Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the government should explain how it had spent the ₹8,000 crore released by the Central government for the purpose.
The government should release details of money spent on the purchase of masks and bleaching powder and how many TrueNat and RTPCR tests had been done so far. “The funds spent on conducting tests and purchasing testing kits are not being accounted for,” he alleged.
When everyone was taking preventive measures, the State government was neglected the appointment of doctors and medical staff, he alleged.
“The government has failed to prepare the administration in effectively facing the health crisis. Consequently, A.P. has earned the dubious distinction of standing next only to America and Brazil in recording the highest number of infections,” he said.
